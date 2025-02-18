May nanalo na: OFW marries at 40 after years of being workaholic

We’ve all heard this question before: “What’s the perfect age to get married?”

For many, the common answer falls between 28 to 30 years old. But for Diamond Alista, her journey as a married woman began at 40—proving that the right time is when it’s truly meant to be.

Napag-iwanan na nga ba?

Alista shared with The Filipino Times that, as she grew older, she poured all of her time into working and financially supporting her family. Being a workaholic, she constantly received a lot of comments from friends urging her to settle down.

“Yung mga kaibigan ko, lagi akong sinasabihan ng mga yan na mag-asawa din. Wag puro trabaho at napag-iiwanan na raw ako ng byahe,” Alista shared.

But when she finally found someone who truly loved her, family and friends were quick to question their relationship. “Ang dami pong comments na maghihiwalay din yan,” Alista recalled after choosing to enter a relationship with a non-Filipino who was not familiar with their culture.

“Lagi kong naririnig sa kanila, hindi na nga nagbibigay ng pera ang partners nila, sila pa ang piniperahan,” she shared, sharing some of the fears expressed by the people around her.

“Tingin din po kasi nila, may asawa na ang asawa ko sa lugar nila,” she added. “Parang ang isip kasi natin minsan is, iisa lang ang mangyayari. Kung ano nangyari kay ‘Maria,’ mangyayari din yan kay ‘Rosa.’ Ganun.”

Shutting down doubters

Despite the skepticism, she chose to follow her heart and used the negative comments as her motivation. “I love all the bashers kasi sila ang nag-mo-motivate samin ng asawa ko, especially sa akin, kasi lalo ako na-i-inspired kapag nababash ako,” Alista shared.

After standing by her decision, Alista is now happily married. “Ngayon, I’m married na po,” Alista said. “Sa mga nagsasabing maghihiwalay din kami, well waley na po. Tapos na ang laban. Pirmado na.”

“May nanalo na,” she added.

After their wedding, Alista’s husband proved to be the exact opposite of their haters’ fears. “Ang asawa ko po, sobrang open-minded, sobrang supportive, mapagmahal, at maalaga. Hindi tulad ng sinasabi ng iba na ginagawang katulong ang mga Pilipina,” Alista said.

“Bahay at trabaho lang po siya. Lahat po ng sahod, binibigay sa akin. Magtitira ng pera para sa pamasahe niya lang,” she added.

She also said that her husband gives her all the attention she wanted to make up for all the years she lived as a workaholic. “Pag off niya, siya ang naghahanda ng almusal naming dalawa. Yung mga dinanas ko na paghihirap sa trabaho sa bahay noon, gusto niyang mawala ang hirap ng lahat ng yun,” she said.

“I’m the happiest and luckiest woman in this world to find a man like him. He is rare,” she added.

Love can wait

Some Filipinos are still looking for their soulmate, even long after their 40s. Nevertheless, Alista has something to share: “Sa lahat ng nag-aantay ng forever, may nakalaan si God. Magtatagpo rin kayo.”

She also wished the best for all of those who are still on the waiting list. “Dasal kong makatagpo ng asawa ang mga naghahanap ng forever ngayong Valentine’s. Katulad ng binigay ng Diyos sa akin. Para lahat, walang iyak at stress sa mga asawa. Kahit hindi mayaman, basta kaya kang buhayin, respetuhin, at mahalin. Yung responsableng lalaki,” Alista said.