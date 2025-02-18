Delta Air plane flips over during landing in Canada, 18 Injured

A Delta Air Lines regional jet landed upside down at Toronto Pearson Airport on Monday amid windy conditions following a snowstorm, injuring 18 of the 80 people onboard.

Among the injured, three—including a child—were critically hurt.

The incident involved a CRJ900 aircraft operated by Delta’s Endeavor Air subsidiary.

The plane, which had 76 passengers and four crew members, was coming from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by Canadian authorities. Passenger John Nelson, who shared a video of the crash aftermath, described the plane’s sudden descent as “sideways” before flipping over.

Despite the chaotic landing, all 80 passengers survived, with many assisted by first responders. Airport officials credited the quick response of emergency crews for preventing fatalities.

The crash occurred shortly after the plane landed in high winds and freezing temperatures, following a snowstorm that had dumped significant snow at the airport.

Though the aircraft was upside down and caught fire, no deaths were reported. Experts have noted that the survival of all passengers, despite the unusual circumstances, highlights advancements in aviation safety technology.