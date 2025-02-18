Latest NewsGlobalNewsTFT News

Delta Air plane flips over during landing in Canada, 18 Injured

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report41 mins ago

For illustrative purposes only.

A Delta Air Lines regional jet landed upside down at Toronto Pearson Airport on Monday amid windy conditions following a snowstorm, injuring 18 of the 80 people onboard.

Among the injured, three—including a child—were critically hurt.

The incident involved a CRJ900 aircraft operated by Delta’s Endeavor Air subsidiary.

The plane, which had 76 passengers and four crew members, was coming from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by Canadian authorities. Passenger John Nelson, who shared a video of the crash aftermath, described the plane’s sudden descent as “sideways” before flipping over.

Despite the chaotic landing, all 80 passengers survived, with many assisted by first responders. Airport officials credited the quick response of emergency crews for preventing fatalities.

The crash occurred shortly after the plane landed in high winds and freezing temperatures, following a snowstorm that had dumped significant snow at the airport.

Though the aircraft was upside down and caught fire, no deaths were reported. Experts have noted that the survival of all passengers, despite the unusual circumstances, highlights advancements in aviation safety technology.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report41 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Ybeth Template 2025 02 18T105334.757

DSWD digitalizes frontline services including accreditation of organizations, issuing travel permits for minors

45 seconds ago
Woman in airport istock

Two Filipino women detained at Manila Airport over fake documents linked to scam

21 mins ago
UAE humanitarian aid. Courtesy WAM

UAE extends humanitarian support with 290 relief trucks

1 hour ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 02 04T104709.336

Petition to set aside Duterte impeachment rap filed in SC

1 hour ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button