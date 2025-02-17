Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE launches AED 220M initiative for visually impaired students in Ethiopia

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino47 mins ago

Courtesy: WAM

The UAE government launched an initiative worth AED 220 million to develop schools for visually impaired students across Ethiopia.

This is under the directives of the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan from the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation.

Currently, Ethiopia is home to an estimated 1.2 million visually impaired individuals. It has over 332,000 people classified as blind. Moreover, many of them live in rural areas where access to education and healthcare services is extremely limited.

Ethiopia also faces the highest rates of trachoma, an eye disease that impacts underserved communities across the country.

The newly launched program will introduce cutting-edge assistive technologies in schools, specialized curricula, and tailored vocational training programs. This initiative aims to empower Ethiopia’s visually impaired population and provide them with the tools and opportunities for a brighter future.

The initiative will be led by the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation in collaboration with the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia. This foundation is an entity of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, which has proven its success with the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak School for the Blind in 2024.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino47 mins ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

houses in UAE Courtesy WAM

Over AED 63B in housing benefits distributed in Abu Dhabi in five years

11 seconds ago
KELA Template 34

ONIC PH dominates ESL MLBB, claims APAC championship

13 mins ago
KELA Template 33

Filipino superstars BINI are heading to Dubai as part of their first ever World Tour

2 hours ago
Ybeth Template 2025 02 16T164600.372

RTA launches 40 air-conditioned rest areas for delivery bike drivers

18 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button