UAE donates over AED 73M to PH for Pasig River rehabilitation

The United Arab Emirates donated a total of AED 73,459,700 to the Philippines for the rehabilitation of the Pasig River as well as to improve the institutional capacities of both governments.

This partnership was announced by First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos during her speech at the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2025 in Dubai.

The first lady described the river as “polluted, dirty, and stinky.” Thanks to the UAE’s kindness and initiative, the Philippines has found a way to bring back the river to life where people could “bike, stroll, and break bread” along the area.

The Philippines’ Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the UAE’s nonprofit organization, Clean Rivers, signed the memoranda of understanding (MOU) during the WGS.

The Clean Rivers organization is under the patronage of the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.