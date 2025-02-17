Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Over AED 63B in housing benefits distributed in Abu Dhabi in five years

Camille Quirino

Courtesy: WAM

Abu Dhabi has received more than AED 63 billion for its housing benefits over the past five years.

This total amount has been used for numerous projects implemented by the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA).

ADHA told Emirates News Agency (WAM) that they have disbursed over 18,144 residential land grants, over 3,727 housing units, and a total of 22,635 housing loans with more than 4,004 senior citizens benefit from exemptions.

This program has significantly advanced the UAE citizen housing sector in Abu Dhabi and has positioned the emirate to be a great example as a city dedicated to fulfilling the dream houses of UAE nationals.

