Marcos urges Filipinos to utilize gov’t job fairs for employment opportunities

President Bongbong Marcos urged Filipinos to take advantage of the government’s job fairs under the “Trabaho sa Bagong Pilipinas” program.

Speaking at a job fair in Tagum City, Davao del Norte, for beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), Marcos expressed his hopes for their success and encouraged them to seize the opportunities available to them.

“I believe each of you has the capability and determination to make your lives productive,” said Marcos, emphasizing the importance of utilizing the opportunities presented by these job fairs.

The “Trabaho sa Bagong Pilipinas” initiative launched its job fair in January 2024, where more than 9,000 people applied, with over 1,000 hired on the spot, including 95 4Ps beneficiaries.

Reflecting on the success of 1,908 job fairs last year, which led to 66,667 individuals securing immediate employment, Marcos promised to expand the program nationwide.

The initiative not only provides job opportunities but also focuses on job matching, ensuring applicants are connected with positions that suit their skills.

It aims to empower 4Ps beneficiaries by offering employment, livelihood support, and access to essential services.

The government plans to support 4.4 million households this year, including 263,238 in the Davao region.

The job fair in Tagum City included 28 employers offering a wide range of opportunities, with 1,240 available positions, including customer service, clerk, cashier, carpenter, and mason roles.