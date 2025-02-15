Duterte renews claims Marcos uses heroin

Former President Rodrigo Duterte has once again accused President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of being addicted to illegal drugs, suggesting that Marcos might be incapacitated by the time he turns 80.

“Merong isang presidente na talagang bangag. [Hindi naman] buang, pero ‘yung bisyo ng droga long term ‘yan. Maging ulol si Marcos. Maybe constant use of heroin — aabot pa siguro siya ng 80, pero sa panahon na ‘yan, hindi na siya gumagalaw,” Duterte said.

Duterte made the remark during the PDP senatorial candidates’ proclamation rally in San Juan City.

Duterte stated that while Marcos isn’t “crazy,” his drug addiction, possibly involving long-term heroin use, could render him immobile in his later years.

He further suggested that by the age of 80, Marcos may either be standing still or sleeping.

This isn’t the first time Duterte has made such claims; in 2024, he alleged that the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency had shown him proof of Marcos’ drug use, prompting the president to retaliate by accusing Duterte of using fentanyl.

Meanwhile, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos admitted to distancing herself from Vice President Sara Duterte due to the ongoing allegations.