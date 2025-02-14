Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Role of engineers and architects in handling disputes highlighted in TFT Watchlist 2025

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin36 seconds ago

Engr. Haitham K. M. Mokhtar, an Independent Expert Witness and Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Practitioner

Engineers and architects are playing a crucial role in addressing disputes within the construction and engineering industries, an industry expert said.

This was highlighted during a solo presentation by Engr. Haitham K. M. Mokhtar, an Independent Expert Witness and Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Practitioner, at The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Engineers and Architects in the Middle East Summit 2025.

WhatsApp Image 2025 02 14 at 3.49.01 PM
Engr. Haitham K. M. Mokhtar, an Independent Expert Witness and Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Practitioner

In his presentation titled “Role of Alternative Dispute Resolution Methods in Managing Project Claims, Leading to Sustainable Outcomes,” Engr. Mokhtar delved into the complexities of construction projects, where the involvement of multiple stakeholders and high stakes often leads to disputes.

He emphasized that prompt and effective dispute resolution through methods like mediation, arbitration, conciliation, expert determination, and adjudication is essential to avoiding the lengthy and costly process of litigation.

In drafting contracts, Engr. Mokhtar reminded the industry professionals that they should include well-drafted arbitration clauses to avoid legal complications.

“If you are a professional or a contract engineer, or the one preparing a contract or a purchase order, as a technical person, don’t think only about the technical aspect or the engineering aspect in that agreement that you are creating, but also consider the legal consequences that can help later on, when the dispute happened,” Engr. Mokhtar said.

He then urged the Filipino professionals in the engineering and architecture industry to decrease the legal knowledge gap by getting the appropriate certifications to effectively practice alternative dispute resolution methods.

The presentation concluded with a call for increased awareness of ADR methods among industry professionals, emphasizing that these approaches are essential for creating sustainable outcomes in large-scale projects.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin36 seconds ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

WhatsApp Image 2025 02 14 at 4.39.10 PM

Preserving culture through modern engineering and architecture

3 hours ago
main photo panel 1

Adapt with AI: Upskill, reskill in engineering and architecture

6 hours ago
arshad MP

AI in engineering, architecture: A partner, not a replacement

8 hours ago
Ybeth Template 2025 02 14T125651.535

Derek Ramsay defends Pernilla Sjoo amid Andi Eigenmann and Philmar Alipayo’s drama

9 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button