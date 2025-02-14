Role of engineers and architects in handling disputes highlighted in TFT Watchlist 2025

Engineers and architects are playing a crucial role in addressing disputes within the construction and engineering industries, an industry expert said.

This was highlighted during a solo presentation by Engr. Haitham K. M. Mokhtar, an Independent Expert Witness and Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Practitioner, at The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Engineers and Architects in the Middle East Summit 2025.

In his presentation titled “Role of Alternative Dispute Resolution Methods in Managing Project Claims, Leading to Sustainable Outcomes,” Engr. Mokhtar delved into the complexities of construction projects, where the involvement of multiple stakeholders and high stakes often leads to disputes.

He emphasized that prompt and effective dispute resolution through methods like mediation, arbitration, conciliation, expert determination, and adjudication is essential to avoiding the lengthy and costly process of litigation.

In drafting contracts, Engr. Mokhtar reminded the industry professionals that they should include well-drafted arbitration clauses to avoid legal complications.

“If you are a professional or a contract engineer, or the one preparing a contract or a purchase order, as a technical person, don’t think only about the technical aspect or the engineering aspect in that agreement that you are creating, but also consider the legal consequences that can help later on, when the dispute happened,” Engr. Mokhtar said.

He then urged the Filipino professionals in the engineering and architecture industry to decrease the legal knowledge gap by getting the appropriate certifications to effectively practice alternative dispute resolution methods.

The presentation concluded with a call for increased awareness of ADR methods among industry professionals, emphasizing that these approaches are essential for creating sustainable outcomes in large-scale projects.