Bersamin: Let judicial process unfold in Duterte’s criminal case

Photo courtesy: ABS-CBN News

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin stated on Thursday that the government would allow the judicial process to proceed following the National Bureau of Investigation’s (NBI) filing of a criminal complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte.

“We are aware of that but we are going to let the process proceed on its own because this is about a criminal investigation,” Bersamin told reporters.

He emphasized that the Department of Justice (DOJ) must have complete autonomy in handling the case and that no external direction could be given.

Regarding Duterte’s repeated denials of involvement in an assassination plot, Bersamin said the matter would be left to the investigators.

“This process will have to go through the full course, if ever that matter is officially taken cognizance of,” he added.

On Wednesday, the NBI recommended filing charges for inciting to sedition and grave threat against Duterte.

This follows her statement that she had ordered the killing of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., First Lady Louise “Liza” Araneta-Marcos, and Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez if an alleged plot against her was successful.

The DOJ has stated that prosecutors are still assessing whether the complaint will be returned to the NBI for further investigation or moved to a preliminary inquiry.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

