AI in engineering, architecture: A partner, not a replacement

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is quickly reshaping the way we engage with technology, and its impact on engineering and architecture is driving a wave of innovation that’s transforming industries.

Yet, with this rapid advancement, many professionals are asking: Will AI replace our jobs?

At The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Engineers and Architects in the Middle East Summit 2025, Mohammad Arshad Ahmad, Data Science Leader and Founder of Decoding Data Science, addressed this pressing question.

His keynote presentation, titled “AI Agents: Transforming Engineering and Architecture in Everyday Life,” highlighted the powerful potential of AI to enhance, rather than replace, the roles of engineers and architects.

What are AI agents?

So, what exactly are AI agents? Simply put, AI agents are autonomous systems that can perform tasks, learn from experiences, and adapt to their environment. Just like how engineers and architects use tools like AutoCAD, which automates tasks for efficiency, everyday tools such as ChatGPT are examples of AI agents in action.

However, AI agents go beyond automation; they are independent, goal-oriented, adaptive, and context-aware. They can handle complex, multi-domain tasks, which makes them highly versatile and valuable in engineering and architecture.

Fearing AI

A few years ago, the idea of using AI-driven systems for everyday tasks seemed almost unimaginable. But today, AI is becoming an inseparable part of our daily lives. As its popularity continues to grow, many people have become fearful of its potential to take over their jobs.

During his keynote at The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Engineers and Architects in the Middle East Summit 2025, Mohammad Arshad Ahmad addressed this concern head-on. Many people often ask him, “Will AI replace my job?” To which he reassured the audience, “It’s not gonna replace your job.”

He explained, “It’s just a transition that we have from computers,” drawing a comparison to the shifts in technology from stone to paper, and then to computers. Ahmad emphasized that AI is simply part of an ongoing technological evolution, not something that will render us obsolete.

“Start using it for your own work,” Ahmad encouraged the crowd, explaining that engineers and architects will have to learn

Real-world AI applications

During his presentation, Ahmad highlighted a real-world example from ADNOC, one of the region’s most prominent companies, that uses AI for safety measures.

“If you go to the zone, they detect whether [the person] is wearing safety gear or a safety helmet,” he explained. This showcases how AI is being implemented to enhance workplace safety through smart surveillance systems.

Ahmad also touched on the UAE government’s efforts to push the country to the forefront of digital innovation. “UAE is doing [to accomplish] flying taxis. They’re doing urban planning, so this is something we need to know about,” he noted, emphasizing the country’s commitment to integrating cutting-edge technology into its future developments.

The importance of responsible AI usage

With many companies in the UAE seeking to incorporate AI to drive their success, Ahmad emphasized the need for engineers and architects to embrace this technology.

“I always tell this to everyone, you engineers and architects, you are builders of our society. This is something all of you need to learn,” he urged, highlighting the crucial role professionals in these fields play in shaping the future.

However, Ahmad cautioned against using AI blindly. “To use AI, you need to be responsible,” he stressed. He warned that improper use could harm both individuals and their companies’ reputations. “If you don’t use it properly, it’ll be bad for you and the reputation of the company as well,” he added.

For those eager to dive into AI, Ahmad advised taking a cautious and informed approach. “Try to learn how to use AI in your free time. Don’t blindly use this technology,” he encouraged, promoting mindful exploration.

He also recommended that professionals use only AI tools that are approved by their companies to ensure safety and security. “For example, if you use ChatGPT, it will go to a server and can be hacked or used by someone else,” he cautioned, stressing the importance of choosing secure platforms.

Conclusion

It is clear. AI is here to stay, and learning how to use it responsibly is no longer optional. Whether through self-learning, company-approved tools, or structured training, engineers and architects must embrace AI to remain competitive in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

Ahmad thanked The Filipino Times for hosting such an insightful event. “I’m thankful to The Filipino Times for hosting this event where people can come and share their knowledge,” he said, emphasizing the value of spreading knowledge on AI and its potential applications across various industries.