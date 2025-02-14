Adapt with AI: Upskill, reskill in engineering and architecture

Many professionals worry that artificial intelligence (AI) is a looming threat, set to replace human jobs and reshape entire industries. But what if AI isn’t the end of careers, but the beginning of new opportunities?

With its rapid advancement, AI is not just automating tasks—it’s creating a wave of innovation that could lead to millions of new jobs, transforming the way we work and redefining the future of employment, even in the fields of engineering and architecture.

AI: A job killer or a career builder?

The reality of the job market may surprise those who fear AI. Rather than eliminating careers, it has the potential to create even greater opportunities, especially for engineers and architects in the Middle East.

According to the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Future of Jobs Report 2025, the top 3 fastest growing skills by 2030 are AI and big data, networks and cybersecurity, and technological literacy—all of which have something to do with AI.

Moreover, these technological advancements will lead to the creation of 170 million new jobs by 2030, while displacing 92 million, resulting in a net increase of 78 million jobs.

The WEF, therefore, encourages everyone to upskill and reskill if they want to get on top of these changes in the workforce. Many companies nowadays look for professionals who know how to use AI-powered tools, such as Autodesk and Rhino AI, which are commonly used in engineering and architecture.

Moreover, AI and machine learning specialists are among the fastest-growing professions, driving a major shift in the job market. However, this rapid evolution also underscores the urgent need for upskilling and reskilling initiatives to equip professionals with the expertise required to stay competitive in an AI-driven landscape.

Learn and adapt

During the panel discussion, Dr. Karen Remo, Founder & CEO of the New Perspective Media Group and publisher of The Filipino Times, posed a critical question: How can engineers and architects in the Middle East upskill and reskill while integrating AI into their professions?

Engr. William Nabua, Senior Engineer, Reliability (I-C) of ADNOC Onshore, said “AI going to change the way we live.”

“It’s actually meant to augment human capabilities. It’s going to replace manual tasks,” he added.

Engr. Nabua expressed his appreciation for ADNOC, highlighting the company’s commitment to employee growth in the field of AI. “ADNOC, our company, is very proactive. They’re trying to give you the tools and training,” he said.

Recognizing the challenges of continuous learning, Nabua emphasized the importance of upskilling. “Upskilling is always challenging, even without AI. You have to constantly learn and adapt. You need to look at it in a positive way,” he said. He acknowledged that while change is never easy, it often leads to progress—and with AI playing a major role, adapting to these transformations is more crucial than ever.

Learn AI: Take courses

Meanwhile, Engr. Rafael Lontoc, Regional Support Manager and Project Manager of Cyviz AS, emphasized the connection between AI and data. “When we talk about AI, we talk about data. With that, we need to do basic coding,” he said.

He highlighted the importance of coding as a valuable skill in the evolving landscape of architecture and engineering. To stay competitive, Engr. Lontoc encouraged professionals to invest in continuous learning through certifications and training programs to enhance their expertise in AI-driven technologies.

Don’t sweat it

However, Nader Torki, an Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Strategy Consultant, shared a different perspective on AI learning.

“Don’t worry about the certificates, things that are not related to your job,” Torki said, explaining that some AI courses designed for certifications may not even be relevant. He advised against spending months on AI courses that might not directly benefit one’s role.

“You don’t need to worry too much about the adoption of AI. It’s overwhelming. You cannot catch up. How many tools are available? This is a lot,” he said, acknowledging the rapid evolution of AI technologies.

Torki also challenged the common belief that learning to code is a necessity. “You don’t need to know how to code. You don’t need to be a data scientist,” he said. “You will adapt, but when needed.”

Instead of overloading oneself with AI theories and courses, he offered a practical approach: Ask the AI how to prompt it, and it will tell you how to use it better.

Conclusion

At the conclusion of the panel discussion, Dr. Remo presented awards to the panelists for their valuable insights. The experts emphasized a key message: We must not fear AI’s impact. Instead, they agreed that AI is a tool designed to enhance human potential, not replace it.

As AI continues to reshape the fields of engineering and architecture, professionals must embrace its potential, commit to upskilling, and remain adaptable. The future belongs to those who learn, innovate, and evolve alongside technology.