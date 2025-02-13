PH aims for stronger UAE partnership in governance, crisis response

The Philippines is committed to enhancing cooperation with the UAE to improve governance and fight against corruption and bureaucracy.

In an interview with WAM during the World Government Summit (WGS) 2025, Ernesto Perez, the Director General of the Anti-Red Tape Authority for the Government of the Republic of the Philippines, stated that the country is currently digitizing government processes to accelerate administrative reforms and improve the management of government resources.

Through this initiative, the government aims to improve resource management and expedite administrative reforms.

The UAE has established itself as a leader in digitalization, and Perez emphasized that the Philippines could leverage the UAE’s advanced digital capabilities to streamline government procedures, ensure transparency, reduce bureaucracy, and enhance crisis resilience.

Perez mentioned that the Philippine government has made great progress in improving public services and using technology. They’re also working with other countries to get better at handling crises and improving how the government runs.