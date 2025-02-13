DMW joins global leaders in shaping future of work at World Governments Summit 2025

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), led by Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac, has brought the Philippines to the forefront of the global workforce agenda by participating in the Future of Work Forum during the 2025 World Governments Summit in Dubai.

Aligned with the government’s commitment, this effort seeks to create more opportunities for OFWs in the UAE while safeguarding their rights and welfare.

“DMW’s participation in the summit is in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to strengthen bilateral labor relations in ensuring better opportunities and enhanced protection of the rights and welfare of Filipino migrant workers,” the agency said in a Facebook post.

The forum, attended by global experts and policymakers, tackled key issues shaping the labor landscape, including workforce adaptability, economic shifts, wage governance, and the growing influence of artificial intelligence (AI) on labor markets.