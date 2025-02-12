PH Consulate in Hong Kong alerts OFWs about money laundering scams

The Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong issued a warning on Tuesday to Filipino domestic workers about money laundering syndicates targeting them with promises of cash in exchange for signing up for a mobile game.

The syndicates offer amounts ranging from HKD150 (around P1,100) to as much as HKD500 (about P3,700) to convince foreign domestic workers (FDWs) to participate.

According to Maricel, an overseas Filipino worker, some workers have even received offers starting at the lower end.

The consulate noted that these scams require workers to provide personal information, including their Hong Kong ID and a facial photo, under the guise of activating the game.

However, the “game” is actually a cover for virtual banking fraud.

The stolen details are used to open bank accounts in the workers’ names, which are then exploited for money laundering operations.

Some syndicates also target FDWs’ lost ATM cards, particularly those with PIN numbers written on them, to access their accounts.