Pangilinan, Aquino rally support for 2025 polls, calling for continuation of 2022 efforts

Senatorial aspirants Kiko Pangilinan and Bam Aquino are urging their supporters to carry forward the momentum from the 2022 elections into the upcoming 2025 polls.

Speaking at the People’s Campaign Kickoff Rally in Dasmariñas City on Tuesday, the duo encouraged their followers to shift their focus from past setbacks and work towards the future.

Pangilinan, who lost to Vice President Sara Duterte in 2022, urged supporters to overcome the pain of the previous elections and unite for the common good.

“It’s time to wipe away the tears, set aside the sorrow, and strengthen our resolve to continue what we’ve started,” he said.

He expressed optimism that the efforts from their past campaign would soon bear fruit, adding, “We are just getting to the exciting part.”

Aquino, who served as campaign manager for Leni Robredo in 2022, emphasized the need to elect trustworthy leaders, stating, “Our mission is not yet finished. Our crusade is not over.”

He called for renewed energy and courage for the 2025 elections, highlighting that the fight was not only his and Pangilinan’s but for the entire nation.