Gatchalian urges stronger protection for OFWs amid DMW labor agreement talks

Senator Win Gatchalian called for enhanced protections for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) as the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) negotiates with foreign nations for potential job placements.

Gatchalian emphasized that the DMW must strictly monitor the welfare, security, and well-being of migrant workers to prevent abuse, neglect, and unfair practices.

While recognizing the benefits of overseas employment, the senator also highlighted the importance of fostering inclusive economic growth in the Philippines to reduce the country’s dependency on foreign jobs.

He urged the government to focus on creating meaningful employment opportunities at home to prevent Filipinos from seeking work abroad.

The DMW is currently engaging with several countries to establish more legal and secure job pathways for OFWs, though concerns over exploitation and abuse in some host nations continue to prompt calls for stronger safeguards and government oversight.