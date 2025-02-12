Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Failing to stop at a school bus stop sign? Prepare to face an AED 1,000 fine

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin40 mins ago

Screengrabbed from @ADPoliceHQ/X

The Abu Dhabi Police have issued a stern reminder to motorists about the importance of stopping for school buses when their stop signs are extended, highlighting the serious consequences of non-compliance.

In a social media post, the police highlighted that drivers must come to a complete stop at a distance of no less than five meters from a school bus displaying its extended stop sign.

This rule applies in both directions of the road and is designed to ensure the safety of children crossing.

Violators will be penalized with a fine of AED 1,000 and incur 10 traffic points to their driving record.

“Ignoring the bus stop sign can threaten a child’s life. Thus, we always emphasize the significance of slowing down,” the Abu Dhabi Police stated.

