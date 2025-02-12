Failing to stop at a school bus stop sign? Prepare to face an AED 1,000 fine

The Abu Dhabi Police have issued a stern reminder to motorists about the importance of stopping for school buses when their stop signs are extended, highlighting the serious consequences of non-compliance.

In a social media post, the police highlighted that drivers must come to a complete stop at a distance of no less than five meters from a school bus displaying its extended stop sign.

This rule applies in both directions of the road and is designed to ensure the safety of children crossing.

Violators will be penalized with a fine of AED 1,000 and incur 10 traffic points to their driving record.

#فيديو | بالفيديو | #شرطة_أبوظبي تدعو سائقي المركبات على ضرورة الالتزام بالوقوف الكامل عند فتح ذراع (قف) الجانبية للحافلات المدرسية في كلا الاتجاهين، بمسافة لا تقل عن خمسة أمتار، لضمان عبور الطلبة بسلامة وأمان .. #درب_السلامة #ذراع_قف pic.twitter.com/ZxMcX3ZB01 — شرطة أبوظبي (@ADPoliceHQ) February 9, 2025

“Ignoring the bus stop sign can threaten a child’s life. Thus, we always emphasize the significance of slowing down,” the Abu Dhabi Police stated.