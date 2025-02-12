DMW seeks more job opportunities for skilled Filipino workers in UAE

Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac has announced on Wednesday, February 12, that the department is actively pursuing increased job opportunities for skilled Filipino professionals in the UAE, aiming to enhance their contributions to the country’s workforce while ensuring their rights and welfare are protected.

In a news release, Cacdac said: “The DMW remains committed to ensuring that the OFWs are positioned to become valuable contributors to the global workforce while ensuring their protection and success abroad.”

During the “Future of Work Forum” at the World Governments Summit 2025, taking place in Dubai from February 11-14, His Excellency Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, reiterated the UAE’s goal of attracting top talent to drive innovation and support its ambitious development strategy.

“People are at the core of the UAE’s development and growth strategy,” His Excellency was quoted as saying in a WAM report. “The UAE is committed to leveraging all resources and capabilities to promote sustainable education, drive innovation, and attract top talent.”

Get the latest news instantly on your phone — join The Filipino Times WhatsApp channel now!

The World Governments Summit convenes global leaders, regional heads of state, and experts to discuss key trends across various sectors, further emphasizing the UAE’s commitment to a robust labor force.

In 2024, the DMW and the UAE renewed their bilateral agreement to ensure cooperation in employment opportunities and adherence to ethical standards in employment and worker protection, according to the DMW.