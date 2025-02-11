Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE to roll out 500 EV charging stations nationwide by end of 2025

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino38 mins ago

The United Arab Emirates plans to install more than 500 charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs) by the end of 2025.

During the World Governments Summit 2025, the Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Sharif Al Olama, stated that this initiative aims for cleaner transportation and energy development as well as reduced carbon emissions.

With this initiative, the UAE is hopeful to increase its renewable energy capacity to over 14 gigawatts by 2030.

The Undersecretary also revealed that the Ministry has installed over 100 EV chargers across the country in 2024 to serve the growing EV demand.

Furthermore, the Ministry, which holds a 50% stake in UAEV, will work closely with local authorities and the private sector to strengthen infrastructure and drive the widespread adoption of EVs.

Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

