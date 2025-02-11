UAE to roll out 500 EV charging stations nationwide by end of 2025

The United Arab Emirates plans to install more than 500 charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs) by the end of 2025.

During the World Governments Summit 2025, the Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Sharif Al Olama, stated that this initiative aims for cleaner transportation and energy development as well as reduced carbon emissions.

With this initiative, the UAE is hopeful to increase its renewable energy capacity to over 14 gigawatts by 2030.

The Undersecretary also revealed that the Ministry has installed over 100 EV chargers across the country in 2024 to serve the growing EV demand.

Furthermore, the Ministry, which holds a 50% stake in UAEV, will work closely with local authorities and the private sector to strengthen infrastructure and drive the widespread adoption of EVs.