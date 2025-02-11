Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE President, VP warmly welcome global leaders to World Governments Summit 2025

UAE President H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (left) and UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Dubai Ruler, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (right). Courtesy: WAM

UAE President H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the country’s Vice President, Prime Minister, and Dubai’s Ruler, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, welcomed esteemed guests participating in the World Governments Summit 2025.

The summit, held from February 11 to 13, 2025, features the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments.’ This event will host more than 30 heads of state and government, 140 government delegations, 80 international and regional organizations, and over 6,000 attendees.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stated: “We are pleased to welcome the leaders and governments of the world as honored guests of the UAE.

“The World Governments Summit offers a global platform for dialogue and the exchange of visions and ideas, at a time when societies are in pressing need of concerted and joint cooperative efforts to confront challenges that cannot be addressed individually,” he added.

Meanwhile, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the UAE’s vice president, prime minister, and ruler, said, “The growing international participation in the World Governments Summit cements its position as the premier global forum for governments at a crucial time of transformative and historical change.”

He also said that governments globally must be “prepared, proactive, and adaptive,” especially given the rapid, diverse, and comprehensive changes the world is witnessing.

The World Governments Summit is a unique platform that unifies governments worldwide, allowing each leader to plan for their country’s prosperity, progress, and inclusive development.

