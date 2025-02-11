Saudi Arabia welcomes Filipinos with open arms, says diplomat

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is excited to welcome Filipinos, according to Charge d’Affaires a.i. Abdullah Saad Alshahri, who shared that the country has been issuing thousands of visas daily to Filipinos.

Alshahri highlighted that these visas are for various purposes, including Umrah, work, tourism, and family visits, stating, “We are happy to have any Filipinos. We are issuing more than a thousand visas every day for those traveling to Saudi Arabia.”

The diplomat made the remarks during the turnover of dates, a special gift from Saudi Arabia to the Philippines, symbolizing the strong ties between the two nations.

Alshahri emphasized that the dates were presented as a gesture of goodwill, not for sale, reflecting the message of love between the two countries.

The dates were received by the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos Secretary Sabuddin Abdurahim.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center is actively supporting the Philippines, with over 16 ongoing projects in the country, focused on health, food security, and agriculture.