Saudi Arabia gifts 25 tons of dates to the Philippines to strengthen bilateral ties

Saudi Arabia handed over 25 tons of dates to the Philippine government as a gesture of goodwill, highlighting the strong relationship between the two nations.

The donation was made by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), as explained by Saudi Arabia’s Charge d’Affaires a.i. Abdullah Saad Alshahri.

“This is a reflection of the relationship between Saudi Arabia and the Philippines,” Alshahri stated, emphasizing that the dates, an important and cherished food product in Saudi Arabia, were given as a gift, not for sale.

He described the gesture as a message of love between the two countries.

The dates were received by Sabuddin Abdurahim, Secretary of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos.

Alshahri also highlighted the ongoing support from KSrelief, which has committed to over 16 projects in the Philippines, covering sectors such as health, food, and agriculture.

He further noted that the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has implemented over 3,000 projects worldwide, benefiting 105 countries, with the Philippines being one of the key recipients.

One of the notable initiatives has been the medical aid for Filipino conjoined twins Ayeesha and Akhizah Yusoph, who have already undergone two surgeries, with a third planned soon.