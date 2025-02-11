Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Saudi Arabia gifts 25 tons of dates to the Philippines to strengthen bilateral ties

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Photo courtesy: radyopilipinas.ph

Saudi Arabia handed over 25 tons of dates to the Philippine government as a gesture of goodwill, highlighting the strong relationship between the two nations.

The donation was made by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), as explained by Saudi Arabia’s Charge d’Affaires a.i. Abdullah Saad Alshahri.

“This is a reflection of the relationship between Saudi Arabia and the Philippines,” Alshahri stated, emphasizing that the dates, an important and cherished food product in Saudi Arabia, were given as a gift, not for sale.

He described the gesture as a message of love between the two countries.

The dates were received by Sabuddin Abdurahim, Secretary of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos.

Alshahri also highlighted the ongoing support from KSrelief, which has committed to over 16 projects in the Philippines, covering sectors such as health, food, and agriculture.

He further noted that the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has implemented over 3,000 projects worldwide, benefiting 105 countries, with the Philippines being one of the key recipients.

One of the notable initiatives has been the medical aid for Filipino conjoined twins Ayeesha and Akhizah Yusoph, who have already undergone two surgeries, with a third planned soon.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Erwin left and Ben Tulfo right

Tulfo brothers lead in latest 2025 Senate survey

3 mins ago
Ybeth Template 2025 02 11T094051.727

Lee Min Ho to return to the Philippines in April

2 hours ago
Wilbert Lee

Wilbert Lee withdraws from 2025 senatorial race

20 hours ago
KELA Template 30

Tulfo leads latest Pulse Asia senatorial survey

21 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button