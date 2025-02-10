Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Tulfo leads latest Pulse Asia senatorial survey

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

ACT-CIS party-list Rep. Erwin Tulfo (Photo courtesy: Erwin Tulfo/FB; Pulse Asia)

A new non-commissioned survey released on the eve of the campaign showed respondents preferred mostly administration senatorial candidates.

The Pulse Asia survey said Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas bet and ACT-CIS party-list Rep. Erwin Tulfo was at the top with 62.8% voter preference.

Screenshot 2025 02 10 142546

Next was Duterte ally Senator Bong Go with 50.4%.

Others in the top 14 were former Senate President Tito Sotto, Tulfo sibling and broadcaster Ben, Senators Pia Cayetano, Bong Revilla, and Imee Marcos, former Senator Ping Lacson, TV host Willie Revillame, Senator Bato Dela Rosa, Makati Mayor Abby Binay, former boxing champion Manny Pacquiao, Las Piñas Rep. Camille Villar, and Senator Lito Lapid.

Meanwhile, former Senators Kiko Pangilinan, Bam Aquino, and Gringo Honasan, along with former Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos, were outside the winning circle.

The survey was conducted from Jan. 18 to 25 among 2,400 respondents.

It took place amid key political events, including debates over budget constitutionality, an Iglesia Ni Cristo rally, and the third impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Wilbert Lee

Wilbert Lee withdraws from 2025 senatorial race

3 mins ago
KELA Template 29

OFWs participate in skills training for massage therapy

2 hours ago
iStock 625453250

Dubai sets new record with 18.72 million visitors in 2024

4 hours ago
Jhodelle Mallari Chavez

Filipina gymnast represents PH, shines bright in Italy competition

4 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button