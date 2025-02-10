Tulfo leads latest Pulse Asia senatorial survey

A new non-commissioned survey released on the eve of the campaign showed respondents preferred mostly administration senatorial candidates.

The Pulse Asia survey said Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas bet and ACT-CIS party-list Rep. Erwin Tulfo was at the top with 62.8% voter preference.

Next was Duterte ally Senator Bong Go with 50.4%.

Others in the top 14 were former Senate President Tito Sotto, Tulfo sibling and broadcaster Ben, Senators Pia Cayetano, Bong Revilla, and Imee Marcos, former Senator Ping Lacson, TV host Willie Revillame, Senator Bato Dela Rosa, Makati Mayor Abby Binay, former boxing champion Manny Pacquiao, Las Piñas Rep. Camille Villar, and Senator Lito Lapid.

Meanwhile, former Senators Kiko Pangilinan, Bam Aquino, and Gringo Honasan, along with former Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos, were outside the winning circle.

The survey was conducted from Jan. 18 to 25 among 2,400 respondents.

It took place amid key political events, including debates over budget constitutionality, an Iglesia Ni Cristo rally, and the third impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte.