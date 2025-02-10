Dubai’s initiative to create car-free, pedestrian-friendly residential areas

Dubai just launched a new initiative to turn several residential areas into car-free, pedestrian-friendly zones.

Recently, Dubai’s Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, approved a series of initiatives that improve the quality of life across the emirate.

The ‘Super Block’ initiative solidifies Dubai’s position as a global leader in pedestrian-friendly urban living. Through this project, the emirate is dedicated to transforming selected urban areas into pro-pedestrian zones, fostering sustainable mobility, enhancing social interaction, and improving overall quality of life.

Under the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, the initiative also aims to reduce carbon emissions by designating car-free residential areas in Al Fahidi, Al Karama, Abu Hail, and Al Quoz Creative Zone.

A car-free residential area not only encourages residents and citizens to walk and cycle more often to promote a healthier lifestyle but also reduces carbon footprint across the emirate.

It can also improve air quality, create safer streets, enhance community interaction, reduce traffic congestion, and provide more green spaces.