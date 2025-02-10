Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai’s initiative to create car-free, pedestrian-friendly residential areas

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino20 mins ago

Courtesy: WAM

Dubai just launched a new initiative to turn several residential areas into car-free, pedestrian-friendly zones.

Recently, Dubai’s Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, approved a series of initiatives that improve the quality of life across the emirate.

Get the latest news instantly on your phone—join the Filipino Times WhatsApp channel now!

The ‘Super Block’ initiative solidifies Dubai’s position as a global leader in pedestrian-friendly urban living. Through this project, the emirate is dedicated to transforming selected urban areas into pro-pedestrian zones, fostering sustainable mobility, enhancing social interaction, and improving overall quality of life.

Under the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, the initiative also aims to reduce carbon emissions by designating car-free residential areas in Al Fahidi, Al Karama, Abu Hail, and Al Quoz Creative Zone.

A car-free residential area not only encourages residents and citizens to walk and cycle more often to promote a healthier lifestyle but also reduces carbon footprint across the emirate.

It can also improve air quality, create safer streets, enhance community interaction, reduce traffic congestion, and provide more green spaces.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino20 mins ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

Winwyn Marquez

Winwyn Marquez to represent Muntinlupa in Miss Universe PH: ‘Dreams don’t have deadlines’

5 mins ago
Dia Mate. Ehrran Montoya

PH wins second Reina Hispanoamericana crown in Bolivia

1 hour ago
Ybeth Template 2025 01 17T141354.381

UAE, Philippines partner for growth through innovative investments

18 hours ago
KELA Template 28

Angat ang husay ng Pinoy! Celebrating top Filipino engineers and architects in the Middle East

18 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button