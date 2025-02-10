Dubai sets new record with 18.72 million visitors in 2024

Dubai’s tourism sector soared to new heights in 2024, recording a remarkable 18.72 million international visitors, reflecting a 9% growth compared to 2023, according to the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

This increase is attributed to the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, who aims to double the city’s economy by 2033 through Dubai Economic Agenda D33, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said.

“This achievement is the result of strong collaboration between the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and our private sector stakeholders. Their concerted efforts have raised Dubai’s status as a premier global tourism hub and reinforced its position as the world’s best city to live, work, and visit – perfectly aligned with the ambitious goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33,” H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said.

The hospitality sector played a vital role in this growth, achieving an impressive 78.2% average occupancy rate across 832 establishments.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan added that the government is committed to maintaining this growth through innovation, infrastructure development, talent acquisition, and market diversification.

“By continuing to create new opportunities and value-driven offerings for the global traveler, Dubai will not only maintain its status as a preferred destination but also strengthen its position at the forefront of global growth in the sector,” H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said through WAM.

In 2023, the emirate welcomed 17.15 million tourists.