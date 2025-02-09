Louvre Abu Dhabi breaks records with 1.4 million visitors in 2024; highest in 7 years

Louvre Abu Dhabi marked a historic 2024 with over 1.4 million visitors—the museum’s highest annual attendance since its grand opening in 2017.

This milestone brings its total visitor count to 6 million over seven years.

According to the Department of Culture and Tourism-Abu Dhabi, tourists made up 84% of the total attendance this year.

Among all visitors, including both international tourists and UAE residents, China and Russia topped the demographics with 12% each, followed by India at 7% and France and the UK at 6% each.

The museum also set single-day attendance records during major events, with 15,075 visitors on International Museum Day in May and 15,477 on UAE National Day in December. These figures were driven by innovative programming and special exhibitions that captured global attention.

Last year, exhibitions such as Post-Impressionism: Beyond Appearances and Cartier: Islamic Inspiration and Modern Design drew hundreds of thousands of visitors, while the Children’s Museum attracted 357,117 young visitors through interactive exhibits and creative initiatives.