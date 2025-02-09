Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Escudero: No special session for Duterte impeachment; Senate will wait formal request

Staff Report

Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero confirmed on Sunday that President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has not indicated any intention to call a special session for the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.

Escudero stated that he has not received any requests from either supporters or opponents of Duterte’s impeachment, and he remains unconcerned while Congress is on break.

Escudero noted that if the President were to call for a session, the Senate would attend, but emphasized that no senator has proposed such a request.

He explained that, like previous impeachment cases, there is no need to expedite the process for Duterte, as all impeachable officers should be treated equally under the Constitution.

Duterte’s impeachment was endorsed by the House of Representatives last week and transmitted to the Senate, but the trial will not begin until June following the May elections.

