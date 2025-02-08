Why many Filipinos based in the UAE believe VP Sara Duterte should stay

The ongoing impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte have been the center of attention in the Philippines’ political landscape in recent months, especially now that 215 members of the House of Representatives voted to impeach her for allegations of “violation of the Constitution, betrayal of public trust, graft and corruption, and other high crimes.”

Among overseas Filipino workers in the UAE, opinions vary, but a significant number express support for her continuation in office, reflecting a mix of loyalty, hope, and concern for the future of their home country. What are their reasons for this seemingly unwavering support? Here are some of the most notable opinions we’ve gathered.

Strong leadership

Many OFWs in the UAE see Sara Duterte as a symbol of strong leadership, a view deeply rooted in her family’s political legacy. This connection creates a sense of trust among those who believe she can effectively tackle the pressing issues facing the Philippines.

Loyalty to the Duterte name plays a big role in shaping opinions about her future. Her supporters remember her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, as a leader who made significant strides in areas like infrastructure and crime reduction.

“Solid Duterte supporter in UAE! The best president Tatay Digong and VP Madam Sara. We are always here to support you no matter what! Ikaw ang pag-asa ng mga mamamayang [P]ilipino.”

“Praying magkaisa ang mga Filipinos to protect VP Sarah Duterte [kasi] only them Duterte may malasakit sa bansa.”

For these individuals, her continued presence in office isn’t just about politics — it’s about a commitment to the policies and reforms that they believe can help the Philippines thrive.

Economic concerns

Another reason for support is the belief that having a stable government is essential for economic growth and opportunities. Many OFWs in the UAE feel that if the vice president remains in office, her leadership could help maintain a stable economic environment that promotes job creation and overall prosperity, which is crucial for the country’s development.

One commenter, in expressing their frustration over the focus on impeachment rather than addressing pressing economic issues, wrote: “Imbes na mga projects [sila] mag [focus], improvement ng mga major facilities, [sasakyang pampubliko] tulad ng riles, train at find ways to generate jobs at masolusyunan ang mataas na bilihin sa bansa, mas [nag-focus] pa [sila sa] impeach impeach. [Nag create] lang stress, [division sa mga mamamayan]. Dapat ang needs ng citizens, Filipino, priority ng [ating leaders], umangat [ang] ating bansa.”

Politically motivated

A considerable number of her Filipino supporters in the UAE argue that the impeachment is a politically motivated attack rather than a genuine effort to address her alleged wrongdoings.

One supporter expressed a strong sentiment: “Gagawin ang lahat mawala lang ang balakid sa kanilang mga pangarap! Pag hindi nyo yan mapatalsik ubos kau lahat jan kaya wag na wag nyong subukan yan! Pag ang buong Visayas at Mindanao ang gumalaw!!!”

Many believe that the timing of the impeachment is suspicious, with some speculating that it is an attempt to weaken her ahead of future elections.

One netizen commented that Duterte should be allowed to finish her term, stating, “Sa Pilipinas may nalalaman pang impeachment…. patapusin nyo lang ung termino tapos hayaan nyo na ang botohan ulit. Eh kung mga politiko din [naman] ang mga mag-dedecide, alisin nyo na ang botohan sa Pilipinas.”

Another supporter noted, “No way this is pure politics, they want to impeached [sic] sara because a big treat for 2028.”

While opinions of Filipinos in the UAE may vary, these sentiments contribute to a strong base of support as the vice president navigates the complexities of her current political situation.