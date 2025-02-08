What happens if VP Sara Duterte gets impeached? UAE-based OFWs weigh in

In an unprecedented development, Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment by the House of Representatives has ignited widespread debate, resonating even among overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the UAE.

The impeachment was backed by 215 lawmakers, exceeding the required one-third threshold of the 306-member chamber. Duterte faces allegations of conspiring to assassinate President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., misusing public funds, and failing to address China’s aggressive actions in the West Philippine Sea. The case now moves to the Senate, where a two-thirds majority is required for conviction.

As the nation holds its breath, OFWs have voiced a mix of skepticism, curiosity, and concern over what comes next.

OFWs in the UAE react

For many OFWs, the news of Duterte’s impeachment trial has prompted intense discussions about leadership transitions, political accountability, and the country’s stability.

“Hindi naman makapasa sa senado yan. So balewala rin.”

This sentiment, shared in one of the comment section of The Filipino Times, reflects a common skepticism among Filipinos about the Senate’s capacity—or willingness—to convict a sitting Vice President. To remove Duterte from office, a two-thirds majority vote is required, meaning at least 16 of the 24 senators must vote in favor of her conviction.

If convicted, Duterte will not only be removed from office but will also be barred from holding any government position in the future. Additionally, she may face criminal charges depending on the nature of the allegations.

The earliest Senate action on the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte could happen on June 2 as the Congress has already adjourned to allow lawmakers for the upcoming elections, according to Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero.

This leaves many Filipinos questioning whether this impeachment trial will be a meaningful pursuit or just a political show.

“Si Robin [Padilla] na ba ang next Vice President?”

This question, also echoed by many, highlights the uncertainty surrounding the potential leadership transition.

Under the 1987 Philippine Constitution, should Duterte be removed from office, the President is tasked with nominating a new Vice President. The nominee must come from the ranks of the current Senate or House of Representatives and will only assume office after receiving a majority vote from both chambers of Congress, voting separately.

This process ensures continuity in leadership but is also subject to political negotiations and delays.

“Not that I agree or disagree with everything that’s happening in Philippine politics but this might lead to people power.”

The possibility of political unrest concerns looms large for some OFWs, with comparisons being drawn to the 2001 EDSA Revolution. That historic uprising, sparked by the abrupt termination of the-President Joseph Estrada’s impeachment trial, led to mass protests and his eventual resignation from office.

Some supporters of Duterte have already expressed their readiness to rally behind her, vowing to defend her against what they perceive as politically motivated accusations. On the other hand, other Filipinos argue that the impeachment reflects the democratic process, emphasizing that the voice of the people is represented through the votes of their elected representatives in Congress.

As the Senate prepares to convene as an impeachment court, Filipinos at home and abroad remain divided over the implications of the trial.