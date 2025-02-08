VP Sara Duterte’s possible impeachment: UAE-based Marcos supporters react

The political landscape in the Philippines is currently in turmoil as Vice President Sara Duterte faces the possibility of impeachment.

The Filipino Times featured the opinions of Filipino workers in the UAE, many of whom have varying perspectives on both the Duterte and Marcos administrations, to gather insights on this ongoing political matter. The responses were diverse, with some expressing support for the impeachment, while others emphasized the importance of a fair trial.

Support for impeachment

Some who are critical of VP Duterte’s actions see impeachment as a necessary step to ensure accountability, believing that the Duterte family has been allowed to dominate the political scene for far too long.

One commenter said: “Ipakita sa bayan na tapos na yung pambababoy nila ng rule of law at no one is above the law! Masyadong inispoiled yan ng mga tagasiyudad ng Davao, kinasanayan yung paghahari na may pagbabanta, at mga pagpatay, pananakot, na walang kumontra sa kanila sa kanilang mga program.”

Another comment suggests that the Dutertes are indifferent to the Chinese government’s claims over parts of the Philippines: “What to expect from the Dutertes? They don’t care about the territories in western Palawan.”

“Pag si Sarah ang naging pangulo, baka yung Mindanao ang una niyang ipamigay sa China,” another netizen wrote.

Some suggest that while impeachment may be necessary, criminal charges should be filed if concrete evidence exists to support such claims: “No to impeachment but file criminal cases against the VP if there are really cases against her.”

Marcos’s role in the impeachment

Meanwhile, thousands of Filipinos have blamed President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos, Jr. for his alleged involvement in the impeachment. However, some netizens argue that he does not have the power to impeach the Vice President.

“Wala naman talaga siyang role [sa impeachment]. Sino lang ba may power to impeach? Si BBM, nasa executive office siya. Hindi naman siya nasa House of Representatives o legislative o senate?” one netizen commented.

On the other hand, others believe that Marcos is indeed involved in the impeachment case. “Sayang Mr. President, tinulungan ka na nga makabalik sa Malacanang, eh kami pa kayang maliliit na tao ang di mo traydorin. Dati nakikipag-away ako para sayo kasi nabudol mo ako noon na mabuti kang tao, pero ngayon naniniwala na ako sa mga taong biktima ng marshal law na ganyan kayong mga Marcos,” one netizen said.

Trusting Sara’s leadership

While opinions on Sara Duterte’s impeachment vary, there’s a noticeable trend of support for her among some Filipino workers in the UAE, particularly among those who admire her efforts in Davao City and view her leadership as strong. Many OFWs express their loyalty to her, having seen the Duterte administration’s focus on law and order, which they believe benefits the country in the long run.

“We stand by Sara because we know her heart is with the people. She has been good to Davao, and we believe she will continue to serve the country well,” a Filipino worker in the UAE shared.

These OFWs, many of whom are away from home, feel a deep connection to the Duterte family, as their leadership has brought improvements to their hometowns and communities. They hope the Senate will give VP Sara Duterte the chance to address the impeachment charges fairly.

Some Filipinos, especially those who continue to support Sara Duterte and the Duterte family, stand firmly against the impeachment. They argue that the political attacks on Sara are fueled by her critics’ desire to destabilize her leadership.

“They want to impeach Sara because she’s a big threat in 2028. Sad,” one netizen wrote, referring to the possibility of the Vice President to run for the presidential elections.

Conclusion

The debate surrounding VP Sara Duterte’s impeachment is far from over. While some are calling for her removal due to concerns over her leadership and her family’s influence, others believe that the process is politically motivated and unfair. As the Senate prepares to convene and deliberate on the case, the Filipino community, both in the Philippines and abroad, remains deeply divided.

For now, the future of VP Sara Duterte rests in the hands of the Senate, and Filipinos in the UAE continue to watch closely, waiting to see how this issue unfolds. What do you think, ka-TFT? Should Sara Duterte face impeachment? Let us know your thoughts.

[Disclaimer: The views expressed are those of the readers featured and do not necessarily reflect the official stance of The Filipino Times, nor do they generalize the opinions of all Filipinos or OFWs.]