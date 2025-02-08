Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Sandro Marcos first to sign Duterte impeachment raps due to remarks vs family

Photo courtesy: Sandro Marcos/FB

House Senior Deputy Majority Leader Sandro Marcos said he was the first to sign the impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte due to the latter’s remarks against his family.

Last year, Duterte said she will exhume the remains of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr., the younger Marcos’ grandfather, and throw it to the West Philippine Sea.

Duterte also said that she has hired someone to kill President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Marcos — the congressman’s parents — as well as House Speaker Martin Romualdez, if she has been assassinated first.

“These are statements that can’t be taken lightly, especially from someone with such a high position. Nagtataka na nga ako kung bakit nagulat ‘yung tao,” the Ilocos representative said. “Of course, I’ll be the first one to sign.”

He clarified that while he was the first complaint signee, he did not spearhead the move.

Marcos explained that he filed the complaint because of his constitutional mandate despite his father’s opposition to an impeachment.

The House impeached Duterte with 215 representatives signing the complaint, more than one-third of the 306 lawmakers in the lower chamber, prompting the articles of impeachment to be automatically sent to the Senate for trial.

Senate President Chiz Escudero said the Senate will convene as an impeachment court in June when Congress resumes its session.

