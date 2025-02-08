DMW seeks for joint monitoring system for Filipino workers in Saudi Arabia

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is advocating for the establishment of a joint monitoring system to oversee Filipino workers in Saudi Arabia.

In a statement, DMW Undersecretary for Policy International Cooperation, Patricia Yvonne Caunan, revealed that while Saudi authorities have introduced a digital monitoring system, the Philippines is pushing for improved coordination, including the creation of a shared employer database.

This would allow for the immediate sharing of information regarding employers who may have mistreated Filipino workers, enabling prompt action.

Caunan emphasized that the goal is to transition from a “complaint-driven” approach to a more proactive and preventive monitoring system.

“We often face delays and learn about issues only after complaints are filed, and we want to shift away from that model,” she stated.

DMW Secretary Hans Cacdac added that Saudi Arabia has agreed to implement the monitoring system, which will incorporate a “know your employer” approach.

This will allow workers to review their potential employer’s background before leaving the Philippines.

The agency is also focused on improving worker categorization, particularly for domestic helpers and caregivers, recognizing the need for specialized care in some cases.

Cacdac noted that many Filipino workers are categorized as domestic helpers but end up performing caregiving roles, and efforts are being made to more accurately classify them.

The Saudi government has agreed to implement these changes, which will be reflected in a new Memorandum of Agreement later this year.