Lawmakers respond to VP Sara Duterte’s “God Save the Philippines” statement amid impeachment

Akbayan Rep. Perci Cendaña responded to Vice President Sara Duterte’s call for divine intervention with criticism, suggesting that she had failed to save key areas under her leadership, including the Department of Education (DepEd) and the West Philippine Sea.

Cendaña warned against invoking God’s name when Duterte had not acted on corruption or other pressing issues.

He also condemned her lighthearted comparison of the impeachment complaint to a failed relationship, asserting that public service and accountability should take precedence.

Cendaña further criticized Duterte’s denial of accusations regarding her involvement in an alleged assassination plot, claiming it deepened her political downfall.

Meanwhile, Surigao del Norte Rep. Robert Ace Barbers, along with Cendaña, stressed the importance of due process over calls for resignation.

Barbers also rejected claims that signatories of the impeachment complaint were bribed, emphasizing the need for transparency and accountability.

He clarified that President Marcos had no influence over the House’s actions, and echoed that all Filipinos pray for the country’s well-being, though he suggested that Duterte’s use of “God save the Philippines” might simply be a slogan.