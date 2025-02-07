Duterte loyalists in UAE speak: Why VP Sara should fight the impeachment

The impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte have sparked strong reactions from her loyal supporters, especially those based in the UAE.

While some Filipinos have expressed their agreement with the impeachment, many Duterte loyalists firmly believe that she should stand her ground and fight the accusations. The Filipino Times gathered comments from readers who voiced their concerns about the impeachment and offered insights into why they continue to support the Vice President.

Unjust targeting of VP Sara

For many Duterte supporters, the impeachment proceedings against VP Sara seem like an attempt to discredit her and undermine her political future.

As some loyalists see it, the impeachment is an attempt to get rid of a strong, capable leader before she even has the chance to compete in the next presidential elections.

One commenter suggested that the rush to impeach VP Sara is a result of her political ambitions: “They rushed [the impeachment trial] after VP Inday Sara Duterte says she’s considering running for President in 2028. Natakot ang buwaya.”

A call for fairness and accountability

In the eyes of many of her supporters, the focus on VP Sara and her alleged crimes seems unfair when compared to the lack of accountability among other politicians. Some loyalists are questioning why she is being targeted, while other figures involved in other political issues have not faced similar scrutiny.

“Bakit kaya walang Senate or Congress hearing tungkol sa sinabi ni PRRD nung nakaraang araw? Pero pag dating kay VP Inday, pinaguusapan yung impeachment. Dapat si Bongbong, Romualdez, Chiz, at lahat ng politiko na pumirma ng bicam, sila yung dapat ma-impeach,” one netizen wrote. “Kawawang Pinas,” they added. For these loyalists, it seems like VP Sara is being unfairly singled out.

Another netizen expressed that some politicians in the government may be attempting to remove the Dutertes out of concern that their actions could bring to light potential issues within the government.

“They understand that if the Dutertes remain in public service, the corruption and anomalies within the Philippine government would be exposed. Those who are part of the anti-Duterte group appear to be either unaware of or blinded to the reality of the situation,” the netizen wrote.

Strong support for VP Sara

Despite the controversy surrounding the impeachment, VP Duterte continues to enjoy a loyal base of supporters who believe in her leadership and integrity. One passionate supporter wrote, “Papirmahin din kaming ayaw [siyang] ma-impeach,” expressing their readiness to show support for the Vice President in any way they can.

Many Duterte loyalists view VP Sara as someone who continues to serve the country with integrity and should not be removed from office based on political reasons. They believe that the impeachment is a distraction from more pressing national issues and an attempt to undermine a leader who is doing her best to lead the country.

Standing firm amid the challenges

As the impeachment trial moves forward, loyalists remain resolute in their belief that VP Sara Duterte deserves to fight these charges. They argue that she should stand strong in the face of these accusations, as they believe the impeachment is a politically motivated attack rather than a genuine effort to address real wrongdoing.

For these supporters, the impeachment is not just about defending VP Sara, but also about standing up against what they see as an attempt to weaken a strong leader and block her path to higher office.

They continue to rally behind the Vice President, hoping that she will emerge victorious in the face of these challenges.

[Disclaimer: The views expressed are those of the readers featured and do not reflect the official stance of The Filipino Times, nor do they generalize the opinions of all Filipinos or OFWs.]