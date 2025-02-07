Dubai Police sets Guinness World Record at UAE SWAT Challenge 2025

Dubai Police has secured a place in the Guinness World Records for hosting the largest number of countries in a tactical teams competition during the sixth edition of the UAE SWAT Challenge 2025.

A total of 46 countries participated, surpassing the required minimum of 45 to establish this historic achievement.

Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, officially received the Guinness World Record certificate during a ceremony held at the Training City in Al Ruwayyah, Dubai, according to WAM.

Organized by the UAE Ministry of Interior and hosted by Dubai Police, this year’s SWAT Challenge brought together 105 teams from 46 countries competing in five rigorous challenges designed to test tactical proficiency, endurance, and teamwork.

Among the teams who participated was the Philippine National Police Special Action Force (PNP-SAF), representing the Philippines in the prestigious global event.

This year’s UAE SWAT Challenge was held from February 1 to 5.