DMW assures assistance to family of missing Pinoy seafarer

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), under the direction of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., has promised full assistance to the family of Ralph Anthony Bobiles, a Filipino seafarer who has been missing for two months while aboard the Panama-flagged vessel Prestige Ace.

“Migrant workers’ protection, particularly in cases like this, is enshrined in the law and highlighted in the Magna Carta, signed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. When a seafarer goes missing, the family must be properly informed about the investigation and provided with relevant reports to ensure they fully understand what happened,” said Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac.

In response to the incident, the DMW has suspended the license of the Parola Maritime Agency, the manning agency responsible for the vessel, and has demanded a full investigation report on the seafarer’s disappearance.

Bobiles, a deck cadet aboard the Prestige Ace, was last seen on December 5, 2024, while the vessel was traveling from Vera Cruz, Mexico to Baltimore, USA.

The manning agency also failed to report the incident to Baltimore authorities when the vessel docked.

“We are coordinating with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and the Philippine Embassy to get an update on the case. We are taking action against the manning agency and the shipowner until they provide a complete explanation of what happened on board,” Cacdac added.

Cacdac met with Bobiles’ family to offer reassurance and ensure they receive all necessary assistance, including financial support, during this difficult time.