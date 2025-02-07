⁠Tinig ng masa: Bisaya community in the UAE reacts to moves to impeach VP Sara Duterte

Sara Duterte gained widespread attention after an incident in 2011, where she punched a court sheriff during a demolition operation in Davao. While this moment propelled her into the national spotlight, her rise to prominence began well before that.

Her political identity is strongly linked to her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, who remains one of the most controversial leaders in Philippine history. Both Sara and her father have earned significant support from the people, especially from Visayans, for their efforts in improving Davao City and establishing a solid reputation.

Currently, however, the Vice President is facing impeachment, and the Senate is soon set to convene an impeachment tribunal to determine her fate. A conviction requires 16 votes, any of which could result in her removal from office.

Bisaya voices: Their take on Duterte’s impeachment

Surprisingly, many from the Visayan community agree with Duterte’s impeachment. The Filipino Times gathered insights from Visayan readers on their views regarding the ongoing proceedings.

[Disclaimer: The views expressed are those of our Visayan readers featured and do not necessarily reflect the official stance of The Filipino Times, nor do they generalize the opinions of the entire Visayan community.]

Some Visayans expressed that the Dutertes have abused their power for too long and that the Vice President’s impeachment will serve as a good example for other corrupt politicians. Translating Visayan comments to English, one netizen said: “The Dutertes have long abused their power, but now, the consequences of their actions are before them!”

Another one said: “The impeachment of Duterte shows that no politician is above the law, and we must not let ourselves be victims of their deceit!”

Meanwhile, others think that the Vice President is staying silent and avoiding responsibility. “Like most politicians, Sara Duterte avoids responsibility. The impeachment complaints are just being passed on because her leadership seems detached from the issue.”

Another reader agreed: “Vice President Sara Duterte is already facing many complaints, but it seems she’s not involved in the processes. Many unresolved issues and accusations are hanging over her.”

But perhaps the biggest issue is the way she handled money. One commenter said: “I’m concerned about Sara Duterte’s actions, especially regarding the 125 million pesos. People are wondering how that money was spent, especially if it was for personal shopping. It raises questions about accountability and transparency.”

Still standing with Sara

Although some Visayans agree with the impeachment, others believe that the government is pushing for the impeachment because they are afraid of the Dutertes.

“They will do everything just to remove the obstacles to their dreams!” one netizen said, referencing to Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his allies. “If you can’t remove them [Dutertes], you’ll all be finished, so don’t even try! The whole Visayas and Mindanao might take action!”

Other Filipinos still believe that Duterte genuinely cares for the country. “Those who truly love the Philippines and Filipinos are the ones they are trying to bring down,” one reader expressed.

Lastly, some fellow ‘kababayans’ stayed neutral and urged the Philippine government to focus on bigger issues in the country. “Why are you all so eager to impeach Sara? Focus on solving the crimes happening in our country,” one netizen wrote.

“Just let her finish her term and then let the voting happen again. If it’s the politicians who will decide, then remove voting in the Philippines. You all just figure it out,” another one said.

Conclusion

Vice President Sara Duterte faces another impeachment proceeding in the Senate, and as the nation watches, Visayans—once among her strongest supporters—are now divided. Some still stand by her, believing the impeachment is politically motivated, while others think it’s time for her to be held accountable. How about you, ka-TFT? What’s your stand?