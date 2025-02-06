Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE law prohibits unauthorized use of Dubai gov’t logo

Courtesy: Dubai Media Office/X

The UAE has enacted a law prohibiting the unauthorized use of Dubai’s emblem and government logos, as reported by state news agency WAM.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, issued Law No. (1) of 2025 to regulate their usage and ensure proper compliance.

The law states that Dubai’s emblem and government logos can only be used in designated locations, documents, seals, and events of the entities authorized by the Chairman of Dubai’s Ruler’s Court. Only Dubai government departments, councils, authorities, public agencies, corporations, and affiliated entities are permitted to use these emblems. No individual or private entity may do so without authorization.

The law also prohibits using the emblems for commercial purposes, such as advertising goods, tools, or materials, or using them in a way that distorts or undermines their value or status. Moreover, individuals and organizations can’t use it in any event that contradicts the emirate’s values and principles as well as with public order and morals.

Any other use of the Dubai logo will require special permission from the Chairman of the Ruler’s Court of Dubai and his authorized representative. Moreover, the individual or organization requesting the permission must comply with the controls prescribed in the said permission.

Anyone who violates this law will face imprisonment for up to five years or face a fine ranging between AED100,000 and AED 500,000, or both, without prejudice to any stricter penalty prescribed by other applicable legislation. Moreover, they will have to stop using the emblem and have it removed within 30 days unless they secure a permit.

The Dubai and its government’s logo consists of the falcon, the Dhow, the palm tree, the ghaf leaves, and the country’s flag, each symbolizing the country’s culture, traditions, and values.

