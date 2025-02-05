Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

OWWA unveils new logo, symbolizing commitment to OFWs’ welfare

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report32 mins ago

(From left): DMW Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac and OWWA Administrator Arnell A. Ignacio during the unveiling of OWWA's new logo

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) has revealed its newly redesigned logo, a strong representation of its ongoing dedication to the welfare of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) worldwide.

The new emblem reflects OWWA’s progressive outlook while staying grounded in its mission to protect and empower Filipino migrant workers and their families. During the official unveiling ceremony, Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac and OWWA Administrator Arnell A. Ignacio highlighted the significance of the redesign.

“This new logo is more than just a visual update — it represents our deep commitment to supporting OFWs and their families. It stands for unity, protection, and the evolving role of OWWA in safeguarding the well-being of our workers abroad,” said Ignacio.

The logo incorporates several key elements with symbolic meaning. The three stars represent the collaboration between the government, OFWs, and the private sector in promoting migrant workers’ rights and welfare.

The sun, with its eight rays, symbolizes OWWA’s core functions under Republic Act No. 10801. The national colors of blue and red represent the Philippines’ resilience and peace, while a subtle “P” highlights the Philippines as the heart of OWWA’s mission.

Finally, the “hug” design symbolizes OWWA’s commitment to providing protection and support for OFWs wherever they are in the world.

This new logo marks a significant step in OWWA’s ongoing transformation, aligning with its efforts to modernize services, embrace digital innovation, and enhance welfare programs for OFWs.

Through this rebranding, OWWA reinforces its dedication to being a more responsive and efficient agency for Filipino migrant workers.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report32 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

KELA Template 2

A Heart for Service: A teacher’s impact on OFWs from Bahrain to Uzbekistan

12 mins ago
Christine reyes

‘Kailangan palaging perfect’: Christine Reyes responds to critics over throwback photo with late Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu

43 mins ago
Ybeth Template 2025 02 05T145134.646

Marcos appoints Mercado as new president & CEO of PhilHealth

1 hour ago
Ybeth Template 2025 02 05T114530.827

MMDA eyes possible shutdown of EDSA busway

5 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button