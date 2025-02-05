OWWA unveils new logo, symbolizing commitment to OFWs’ welfare

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) has revealed its newly redesigned logo, a strong representation of its ongoing dedication to the welfare of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) worldwide.

The new emblem reflects OWWA’s progressive outlook while staying grounded in its mission to protect and empower Filipino migrant workers and their families. During the official unveiling ceremony, Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac and OWWA Administrator Arnell A. Ignacio highlighted the significance of the redesign.

“This new logo is more than just a visual update — it represents our deep commitment to supporting OFWs and their families. It stands for unity, protection, and the evolving role of OWWA in safeguarding the well-being of our workers abroad,” said Ignacio.

The logo incorporates several key elements with symbolic meaning. The three stars represent the collaboration between the government, OFWs, and the private sector in promoting migrant workers’ rights and welfare.

The sun, with its eight rays, symbolizes OWWA’s core functions under Republic Act No. 10801. The national colors of blue and red represent the Philippines’ resilience and peace, while a subtle “P” highlights the Philippines as the heart of OWWA’s mission.

Finally, the “hug” design symbolizes OWWA’s commitment to providing protection and support for OFWs wherever they are in the world.

This new logo marks a significant step in OWWA’s ongoing transformation, aligning with its efforts to modernize services, embrace digital innovation, and enhance welfare programs for OFWs.

Through this rebranding, OWWA reinforces its dedication to being a more responsive and efficient agency for Filipino migrant workers.