MMDA eyes possible shutdown of EDSA busway

Operations of the Epifanio delos Santos Ave. (EDSA) busway may be shut down eventually should there be enough passenger capacity for the Metro Rail Line Transit (MRT-3), the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, Feb. 5, MMDA Chairperson Romando Artes said there are plans to launch a new train wagon to increase the current MRT capacity by 30%.

Artes said the purpose of the MRT and EDSA busway is just “repetitive.”

“Kung maa-accommodate naman sa taas, sa tren iyong mga pasahero, we don’t see the need na magkaroon pa ng bus kasi exactly the same route nga siya. In fact, mas bentahe pa nga ang train dahil mas marami siyang stops kaysa sa bus carousel,” he said.

The MMDA chief said there are also suggestions to free up the current EDSA bus lane for use of high-occupancy vehicles.

“May plano po ang DOTr na talagang magkaroon ng seamless transfer from different train system like MRT, idugtong na talaga sa LRT 1, or iyong sa north, same, LRT-1,” Artes noted.

Artes, however, clarified that the proposal will not happen if train capacity will not be addressed.

“Hangga’t hindi pa kaya i-accomodate ng MRT iyong pasahero po ng bus carousel, hindi maaalis iyong buses na iyan,” he said.

Just early this week, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said the DOTr is fixing terms of reference for the privatization of the EDSA carousel operations for a possible turnover in 2026.

The special bus lane began in 2020 to address travel woes during the pandemic. It followed a paid fare system in 2023.

Bus operations stretch from Monumento in Caloocan to the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX).

