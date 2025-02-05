Marcos appoints Mercado as new president & CEO of PhilHealth

President Bongbong Marcos has appointed Dr. Edwin M. Mercado as the new president and chief executive officer of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), according to an announcement from the Presidential Communications Office (PCO).

The PCO said Dr. Mercado took his oath in a simple ceremony held at Malacañan Palace, succeeding Emmanuel R. Ledesma, Jr.

With 35 years of experience in hospital management, Dr. Mercado has a proven track record of leadership and strategic planning. Since March 2021, he has served as the vice chairman of the Mercado General Hospital/Qualimed Health Network, where he has successfully expanded the organization into a national chain of healthcare facilities.

A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a Doctor of Medicine degree in 1987, Dr. Mercado further honed his expertise by completing his Master of Medical Sciences in Global Health Delivery from Harvard Medical School in 2023, as well as an Executive Master’s in Healthcare Administration from the University of North Carolina.

His commitment to equitable access to quality medical care is evident in his advocacy work, particularly with the Zuellig Family Foundation, where he provided technical assistance to Provincial Health Boards.

In addition to his administrative roles, Dr. Mercado is a faculty lecturer at the Ateneo School of Medicine and Public Health, specializing in Global Supply Chain, Research Methods, and Implementation Science. He is also a guest lecturer at the University of the Philippines College of Public Health.