UAE ICP inspections: 6K visa violators arrested, 93% face deportation

The United Arab Emirates conducted 270 inspection campaigns against residency violators in January 2025, resulting in the arrest of 6,000 individuals.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP) launched the campaign titled “Towards a Safer Society” to apprehend violators of the country’s entry and residency laws.

The Authority conducted these inspection campaigns in cooperation with relevant government entities, targeting locations in the UAE where violators are known to be present. Government entities have also enforced legal measures, including imposing fines for both violators and those who shelter or employ them.

The campaign ensured that residency rules were followed after the amnesty scheme’s grace period (Sept 1–Dec 31, 2024), which allowed some violators to fix their status.

According to the Authority’s Director-General, Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, they have already completed deportation procedures for 93% of those detained.

He explained that violators were given a four-month grace period to either get a legitimate work visa to stay legally in the UAE or leave the country without an entry ban.

Al Khaili emphasized that no leniency will be given to offenders, and legal action will be taken against violators and those who assist them.