Medical mission in Bahrain provides free health services to Filipino expats

About 140 Filipino expatriates received essential health services during a medical mission held on January 31, 2025. This initiative, organized by Anchor in Christ the Savior (ACTS) in collaboration with Shifa Al-Jazeera Hospital and the Filipino Pharmacists Association in Bahrain, offered vital health screenings and consultations, empowering individuals to gain a better understanding of their health conditions. The complimentary program, made possible by dedicated healthcare providers, highlights a commitment to enhancing wellness within the Filipino community.

A message of gratitude was extended by Rev. Alfredo K. Cudiamat, senior Pastor of ACTS church, “I would like to express my heartfelt thanks for the opportunity given to us. As part of our church’s core value of stewardship and caring for both the physical and spiritual well-being of individuals. Our free blood testing drive promotes early detection, preventive care, and overall health, helping individuals steward their bodies as God’s gift.”

“Equally important, we offer an opportunity to share the Gospel, proclaiming the saving grace of our Lord Jesus Christ for the eternal good,” Rev. Cudiamat added.

ACTS and its partners are dedicated to making health better and creating a healthier community in Bahrain. The mission’s success proves that when communities collaborate with one another, they can tackle health issues and boost overall well-being. This approach has a big impact on closing health gaps and helping everyone stay healthy.

In his speech during the program, Sulfikar Kabeer, Business Development Manager of Shifa Al-Jazeera Hospital, extended special thanks to ACTS and the Filipino Pharmacist Association for their cooperation in the health and wellness medical mission.

Kabeer reaffirmed the commitment of Shifa Al-Jazeera towards the Filipino community on the concern that health will be more accessible. He highly appreciated the efforts of cooperation since it makes easier for them to reach out to more people and work for the betterment of health in general.

Genesis R. Bangunan, ACTS Church Board Chairman, said in an interview that this free medical mission done together with Shifa Al-Jazeera Hospital demonstrated ACTS Church’s core value of being together with the community.

“By offering compassionate assistance to those in need, we demonstrated God’s love through our actions and created opportunities to share the Gospel, proclaiming the saving grace of our Lord Jesus Christ as a source of eternal hope,” he said.

In addition to the healthcare service that imparted a great deal, it also promoted faith and unity, making life’s tribulations a lot easier to bear.

A large crowd came that showed dedication to helping folks with less opportunity to get medical care.

The group collaborative effort proves how powerful it is when communities and healthcare groups work together to make sure everyone can get good care.

Meanwhile, Bing G. Puyo, President of the Filipino Pharmacists Association Bahrain, has deeply thankful for the success of the medical mission. It underlines the very important role that community-based organizations and health professionals play in promoting preventive health care and general well-being.

The positive impact of this program is expected to create a ripple effect that encourages beneficiaries to give much heed to their health and seek medical care when needed.

In December of the previous year, the Filipino Pharmacists Association, in collaboration with Shifa Al Jasira Hospital and The Great Shepherd Ministry, organized a medical mission aimed at serving the Filipino community, reflecting their dedication to community service.