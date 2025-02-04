Dubai to build world’s tallest wellbeing resort worth AED2 billion

Dubai is set to welcome a groundbreaking addition to its skyline with the approval of “Therme Dubai,” the world’s tallest wellbeing resort, valued at AED 2 billion.

Approved by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, the project will rise 100 meters high in Zabeel Park and is expected to be completed by 2028. This will be the region’s first well-being resort and interactive park.

“This innovative project reflects our commitment to enhancing urban biodiversity and environmental sustainability, and creating enriching experiences for Dubai’s residents and visitors,” the Crown Prince of Dubai said.

This wellness-focused landmark will combine leisure, relaxation, and healthcare, offering a unique experience for residents and tourists. Spanning 500,000 square feet, Therme Dubai will feature thermal pools, therapeutic zones, saunas, and the world’s largest indoor botanical garden showcasing over 200 plant species.

It will also include a Michelin-star restaurant, 18-meter waterfalls, and family-friendly attractions like waterslides and interactive play areas.

In May 2024, Dubai marked a new chapter in its pursuit of enhancing the well-being of its community under His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s visionary leadership with the launch of the Quality of Life Strategy 2033. This ambitious roadmap aims to establish our… pic.twitter.com/tnS3po6ddV — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) February 4, 2025

Sustainability lies at the heart of the design, with 90% of water used in pools recycled and 80% of cooling needs powered by clean energy. Developed in partnership with Therme Group, a global leader in wellness infrastructure, the project supports Dubai’s goal to enhance quality of life and solidify its reputation as a global destination for innovation and well-being.

Aligned with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, Therme Dubai aims to attract 1.7 million visitors annually while promoting a healthier lifestyle and boosting the city’s medical tourism sector.