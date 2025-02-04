Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DMW alerts public: Scammers impersonating PH gov’t officials

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino13 mins ago

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) warns the public about scammers who use the names of high-ranking Philippine government officials.

According to their advisory, scammers have claimed to be people from the Office of the President, the Speaker of the House, the Special Assistant to the President, the Senate President, and even DMW Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac.

These scammers use the names of these high-ranking Philippine government officials to ask for money, promise expedited processing of documents for work abroad, and offer fake employment opportunities.

The DMW denies these claims and states that it does not solicit money or provide unauthorized services through unofficial channels.

“We urge everyone to verify information only through the department’s official platforms,” DMW wrote in its public advisory.

The department also encourages the public to send direct messages via its official Facebook pages or reach out through the official email addresses listed on its website. Inquiries can also be sent to [email protected].

For urgent concerns, contact the DMW Public Information Assistance Center through the hotline numbers (02) 8722-11-44 and (02) 8722-11-55.

