Bawal ang bad manners: Social responsibility, etiquette in the UAE

The UAE warmly welcomes people from all over the world, and while diverse cultures and traditions blend harmoniously, it’s essential to be mindful of the social responsibilities and etiquette expected.

Even if you’ve seen others do things differently, it’s important to follow these good manners to stay safe and avoid unintentionally offending anyone.

Below are the social responsibilities and etiquette you must follow in the UAE:

No PDA in public

For many Filipinos, public displays of affection (PDA) are common, but in the UAE, kissing and hugging in public is not allowed. However, holding hands is perfectly fine, so you can still enjoy your date without breaking the rules.

Keep it quiet

The UAE is committed to maintaining quiet and peaceful cities. The only exception is perhaps New Year’s Eve when everyone celebrates the arrival of the new year. However, noise disruptions, like modifying your vehicle to make it louder, are not allowed and can result in fines.

Avoid bad language, obscene gestures

Always show respect for the UAE, its leaders, and its religion. Avoid using bad language or making obscene gestures, as doing so could land you in legal trouble.

Learn food etiquette

Did you know that sharing food is a sign of friendship in many Arab countries? If you’re dining with an Arab friend, there are some important etiquettes to follow.

When invited to a meal, always accept the food and drinks first before talking business. It’s also customary to eat with your right hand. On the other hand, if you’re about to eat, it’s polite to offer food to others first. Even if they decline, it’s still important to extend the offer.

Be mindful of someone’s gender, position, religion

When socializing with others, it’s important to keep these simple practices in mind to stay respectful. When greeting a Muslim person of the opposite gender, don’t initiate a handshake unless they offer it first, as some may not prefer to shake hands due to religious reasons.

If you’re invited to a Majlis (a traditional sitting room), always remove your shoes at the entrance. Don’t be surprised if you’re guided to a separate section based on gender; this is for religious purposes.

Also, when elders, higher-ranking individuals, or new guests enter the room, it’s customary to stand up and greet them.

Lastly, crossing your legs while sitting in front of an important guest is considered rude. Instead of pointing with your finger, use your whole hand for gestures.

Follow the appropriate dress code

Many visitors from around the world enjoy shopping at popular malls but often overlook the importance of dressing appropriately. The UAE government upholds strict social responsibilities, especially when it comes to dressing modestly, particularly in conservative areas and public places like shopping malls.

Clothing should not be transparent or revealing. Nudity is strictly prohibited, including topless sunbathing. Swimwear should only be worn at the beach, water parks, or swimming pools. Wearing inappropriate clothing or attire that doesn’t align with Islamic values may offend others.

Women traveling in the UAE are not expected to wear traditional Muslim attire or cover their heads unless they’re visiting a mosque. Adhering to the appropriate dress code is the least we can do to show respect for the UAE’s culture and values.

Respect privacy and follow photography rules

Some government buildings and military installations are off-limits for photography, so be mindful of the backdrop you’re choosing for your Instagram photos. Taking pictures of aircraft or plane spotting is also illegal.

Most importantly, never photograph people without their permission. Always respect others’ privacy.

Conclusion

In the end, the UAE is a unique country with its own rich culture, traditions, and way of life. To truly enjoy your stay and experience all it has to offer, it’s essential to respect their values and customs. After all, as the saying goes, “When in Rome, do as the Romans do.” The same goes for the UAE—embrace their ways, and you’ll find yourself welcomed and respected in return.