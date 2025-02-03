The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Engineers and Architects in the Middle East Summit returns to Dubai on February 14

Filipino engineers and architects across the Middle East are set to gather for a game-changing event designed to elevate their expertise and shape the future of their industries.

‘The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Filipino Engineers and Architects in the Middle East Summit 2025’ is back for its third edition, offering a FREE platform for professionals to connect, learn, and innovate.

Scheduled for February 14, 2025, at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek, the summit will bring together top industry leaders, experts, and trailblazers to discuss the latest trends, technologies, and best practices driving success in the field.

Attendees will gain exclusive insights, network with like-minded professionals, and explore groundbreaking solutions that are redefining engineering and architecture in the region.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of a transformative experience!

Register now at thefilipinotimesawards.com/TFTwatchlist.

Focused on the theme ‘Sustainable Development, Technological Innovation, and Cultural Preservation in Engineering and Architecture,’ the summit will offer valuable insights into the fields of engineering and architecture. It will also discuss smart cities and the role of the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and sustainable infrastructure in urban development. These vital topics will empower and equip attendees with the knowledge and tools to innovate, lead, and drive meaningful change in the industry.

It will also highlight the critical role of effective dispute resolution in maintaining project timelines and achieving sustainable outcomes, featuring real-world case studies from the Middle East that will provide valuable insights into best practices and industry challenges.

The Summit will feature three engaging panel discussions. The panel discussion ‘Urban Sustainability’ will explore strategies for creating livable cities that prioritize community well-being and environmental conservation. Industry leaders will share insights on sustainable urban development, innovative solutions, and the future of eco-friendly infrastructure.

Meanwhile, ‘Bridging Cultures Through Architecture and Engineering’ will explore how cultural preservation can be seamlessly integrated into modern projects while addressing the region’s rapid urbanization needs.

Lastly, the panel discussion titled ‘Technological Innovation in Engineering’ will delve into cutting-edge advancements transforming the fields of engineering and construction and highlighting the latest breakthroughs shaping the industry.

The summit will also feature a Fireside Chat titled ‘The Role of Filipino Engineers and Architects in Driving Sustainable Development Across the Middle East.’ The discussion will focus on eco-friendly designs, resource-efficient technologies, and the vital contributions of Filipino professionals to achieving regional sustainability goals, offering attendees a more intimate and thought-provoking conversation to close the event.

This Summit is more than just a networking event for engineers and architects—it’s an unparalleled opportunity to invest in professional growth. It serves as a platform to sharpen skills and make meaningful contributions to the region’s environmental goals. By giving Filipino professionals access to valuable knowledge and resources, attendees can make a real difference in their field.

Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of New Perspective Media Group, Publisher of The Filipino Times, and Chair of The Filipino Times Watchlist Awards and Summit, said:

“Our Filipino engineers and architects in the Middle East exemplify remarkable skill, innovation, and dedication. The pioneering generation of Filipino professionals in the region set a high standard, paving the way for the next generation to follow in their footsteps. These future leaders continue to uphold excellence and even surpass the legacy of their predecessors, all because they share one thing in common: an innate love for learning and growth.

We’re thrilled to once again connect Filipino professionals from across the Middle East—including the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Bahrain—to learn, network, and advance in their respective fields.”

Dr. Remo added, “New Perspective Media Group is proud to be a partner of professionals in their quest for continued growth and excellence.”

Vince Ang, COO of New Perspective Media Group, emphasized, “We at The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Filipino Engineers and Architects in the Middle East Awards and Summit 2025 are committed to empowering and equipping these Filipinos with the tools and opportunities they need to thrive. This summit creates a space for collaboration, innovation, and meaningful discussions that inspire both personal and professional growth. It’s a platform where connections are formed, knowledge is shared, and the future of the industry is shaped by Filipino brilliance.”

Following the summit, The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Filipino Engineers and Architects in the Middle East Awards 2025 will recognize and celebrate the outstanding achievements of over a hundred exceptional Filipinos in the Middle East specializing in architecture and engineering.

Mark your calendars for February 14, 2025, and be part of “The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Filipino Engineers and Architects in the Middle East Summit 2025.”