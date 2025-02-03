Rodriguez says no personal rift with Marcos, explains Cabinet exit

Former Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez said he has no personal rift with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. despite his early exit from the Cabinet in 2022.

Speaking to “The Newsmaker” on NewsWatch Plus, the senatorial candidate said his departure was triggered by people around the president seeking appointments to key government positions.

“Ilang beses na akong pina-appoint, ‘di naman qualified. Nilabanan ko yun and all the time that I was in the office as executive secretary, nilabanan ko yung mga nagla-lobby na gustong magpa-appoint sa mga juicy positions pero hindi naman karapat-dapat,” he said.

Rodriguez said there’s no bad blood between him and the president.

“Wala kaming away na personal, wala kaming away,” he added.

In an interview with reporters, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. questioned Rodriguez’s credibility in challenging him to take a hair follicle drug test.

“He’s always had that weakness every time he—when he was still working for me. If you believe in what he was saying, why did he work for me?” he said.