PCG-Dubai welcomes Philippine team for UAE SWAT Challenge

The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai (PCG-Dubai), led by Consul General Marford M. Angeles, welcomed the 10-member delegation from the Philippine National Police-Special Action Force (PNP-SAF) on February 1 as they arrived to compete in the ongoing UAE SWAT Challenge.

In a news release today, PCG-Dubai said Angeles personally greeted the team, who is led by PLTCOL Marlon U. Ancheta. The PNP-SAF team is now competing against 104 elite law enforcement teams from 45 countries in a series of tactical and endurance challenges.

“The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai encourages the Filipino community to support the PNP-SAF team as they proudly represent the country in this prestigious competition,” PCG-Dubai said.

Meanwhile, Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Juanito Victor “Jonvic” C. Remulla Jr. also came to show his support for the PNP-SAF team during the second day of the competition. Remulla commended the team for their performance, highlighting their efforts in representing the Philippines with excellence.

The UAE SWAT Challenge 2025, which will run until February 5, can be viewed via livestream on the official social media pages of the Dubai Police, allowing supporters to witness the team’s journey in real-time.