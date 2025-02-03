H.H. Sheikh Hamdan invites people of Dubai to help create the city’s story

Through “Erth Dubai,” the latest initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, everyone in the emirate is invited to help honor and document Dubai’s rich heritage. Here’s why this initiative is so important.

Erth Dubai is designed to collect and catalog the life stories and experiences of the emirate’s residents. This project aims to highlight the remarkable development of Dubai over the years, showcasing the lives of its people and the evolution of their community through generations.

“Every individual in Dubai has a story worth telling, a legacy passed down through generations. Today, Erth Dubai embarks on a mission to gather these stories and create a digital archive that safeguards our heritage and preserves our identity,” His Highness wrote in his post on X.

His Highness emphasized that Dubai’s transformation into a modern, world-class city is rooted in the inspiring legacy of its founders. He stated that Erth Dubai will serve to strengthen the collective memory of the emirate, reinforcing the community’s understanding of its history as a vital element of national identity.

The initiative, he said, reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, aiming to preserve and inspire future generations through a rich cultural legacy.

“Erth Dubai will ensure that our cultural legacy not only endures but also continues to inspire future generations, reinforcing our commitment to preserving the emirate’s cultural identity – a cornerstone that has strengthened Dubai’s renaissance and progress to this day. Through this initiative, we will safeguard the legacy of our ancestors, ensuring it is passed down to our children and grandchildren,” His Highness Sheikh Hamdan was quoted as saying in a WAM report.

His Highness urged all members of the community — from students to business leaders — to participate in this endeavor by sharing their unique anecdotes and experiences. This call to action seeks to create an interactive platform that will gather historical and cultural accounts from diverse voices within the community.

Set to unfold in multiple phases throughout 2025, “Erth Dubai” will initially focus on collecting submissions, which will later be evaluated by a specialized jury to capture their true essence.

The initiative will not only document personal stories but will also facilitate a schools campaign in collaboration with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, and will encourage students to connect with their roots by documenting the experiences of their parents and grandparents.